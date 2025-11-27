Call of Duty studio is looking for developers with Switch experience

HQ

Ahead of Microsoft's massive acquisition of Activision Blizzard, they promised to continue releasing the Call of Duty series on other formats and said that this would also include Nintendo hardware. But even though Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 didn't make it to Switch 2, there are signs that things may now be moving forward.

Observant Reddit users have noticed a new job listing from Call of Duty studio Sledgehammer, which specifically states that it is a bonus if the applicant has "Switch experience." Of course, this may not mean anything, but it is still plausible that work on Call of Duty for Switch 2 is now underway.

Switch 2 is said to be close to Xbox Series S in terms of performance, and as we know, Microsoft's budget friendly console also gets the games. Black Ops 7 will probably be left out, but perhaps 2026 will be the year when a new regular Call of Duty also comes to a Nintendo device.