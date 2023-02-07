Call of Duty still getting a 'premium release' in 2023

HQ

Activision has reaffirmed that 2023 will see a "full annual premium release" for the Call of Duty franchise.

Insider Gaming reports that while Treyarch's next full title in the Call of Duty series has been internally skipped to be released at a later date, there is still a plan for Sledgehammer to release a new premium title.

This new title is expected to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II year two. We're not sure how much content this will bring but with the word "premium" being thrown around, it's possible we could be expecting a hefty price tag attached to this title.

What do you think? Are you enjoying Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II or would you like to move onto another title?