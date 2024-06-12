Call of Duty reveals new merch for Black Ops 6

HQ

It's not quite Call of Duty season yet, but with Summer Game Fest having shown some exciting stuff about our next voyage into Treyarch's esteemed Black Ops series. We have our own preview here if you want to check it out.

Kicking off the marketing train at full steam, the Call of Duty shop now has a line of Black Ops 6 merch, where you can get t-shirts, hoodies, caps, and more. Most of the stuff is very simple, with a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 logo on it.

The Truth Lies t-shirt is okay, but we're not blown away by the design choices here. It's merch, simple as, and you can expect a bit of a bumped up price compared to a regular t-shirt, too. Check out the line for yourself here.

