Call of Duty responds to rumours of a standalone Zombies game: "This ain't it"

Over the past few days, a bunch of rumours have started circulating that suggest that a standalone Call of Duty: Zombies game is being planned by Activision for the next round of consoles. The idea seems to be that this game would offer a Chronicles-like experience, where the various maps from a bunch of different Call of Duty games were brought together into one cohesive whole, a place where fans could hop in, buy just this portion of the Call of Duty machine, and not be burdened by the Campaign, Multiplayer, or even Warzone.

If this had piqued your interest, you might want to look away now, as the official Call of Duty social media account has all but shut down these rumours. In a reply to a recent article about the rumoured mode, the Call of Duty X account answered:

"The rumor factory working overtime. This ain't it."

So that's that dream dead. Still, if it was going ahead, would you play a standalone Call of Duty Zombies game?