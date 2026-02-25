Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Call of Duty responds to rumours of a standalone Zombies game: "This ain't it"

If you had hoped that the recent rumours were true, it seems like your dreams are being crushed.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Over the past few days, a bunch of rumours have started circulating that suggest that a standalone Call of Duty: Zombies game is being planned by Activision for the next round of consoles. The idea seems to be that this game would offer a Chronicles-like experience, where the various maps from a bunch of different Call of Duty games were brought together into one cohesive whole, a place where fans could hop in, buy just this portion of the Call of Duty machine, and not be burdened by the Campaign, Multiplayer, or even Warzone.

If this had piqued your interest, you might want to look away now, as the official Call of Duty social media account has all but shut down these rumours. In a reply to a recent article about the rumoured mode, the Call of Duty X account answered:

"The rumor factory working overtime. This ain't it."

So that's that dream dead. Still, if it was going ahead, would you play a standalone Call of Duty Zombies game?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Related texts

0
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Zombies)Score

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Zombies)
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

We've looked at the Campaign and the Multiplayer, and now it's time to explore the third pillar in this year's shooter instalment.

0
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Single-player)Score

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Single-player)
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

Call of Duty has never been worse than this year, and it feels as though Treyarch has stopped caring. Welcome to floating islands, ghost ships, mutated alien spiders, and the worst enemy AI ever.



Loading next content