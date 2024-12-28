English
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty players push back against paid event pass for Squid Game crossover

Activision's latest monetization move leaves fans questioning the future of fair play.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been celebrated for many things, but its monetization model has once again sparked outrage among players. Activision is reportedly introducing a new Event Pass for its highly anticipated Squid Game crossover, which will lock exclusive rewards, like the Front Man operator skin, behind a paywall.

According to CharlieIntel, the Event Pass will be required for access to these limited-edition items, marking the first time such rewards are not earnable through gameplay. This comes on top of the game's existing monetization layers, including a $10 seasonal Battle Pass, a $30 premium BlackCell option, and additional fees for tier skips and XP boosts. Social media discussions have already ignited, with many players venting frustration over what they perceive as a growing pay-to-play strategy.

Fans have criticized Activision for continuing to pile on microtransactions in a game that already requires a full-price purchase. Some argue that this move undermines the series' commitment to rewarding player effort, turning the tide in favor of those willing to spend extra cash.

What do you think about the introduction of the Event Pass?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

