Call of Duty players push back against paid event pass for Squid Game crossover

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been celebrated for many things, but its monetization model has once again sparked outrage among players. Activision is reportedly introducing a new Event Pass for its highly anticipated Squid Game crossover, which will lock exclusive rewards, like the Front Man operator skin, behind a paywall.

According to CharlieIntel, the Event Pass will be required for access to these limited-edition items, marking the first time such rewards are not earnable through gameplay. This comes on top of the game's existing monetization layers, including a $10 seasonal Battle Pass, a $30 premium BlackCell option, and additional fees for tier skips and XP boosts. Social media discussions have already ignited, with many players venting frustration over what they perceive as a growing pay-to-play strategy.

Fans have criticized Activision for continuing to pile on microtransactions in a game that already requires a full-price purchase. Some argue that this move undermines the series' commitment to rewarding player effort, turning the tide in favor of those willing to spend extra cash.

