Call of Duty players get double XP this weekend

Those looking to hop into some games of either Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or the battle royale title Call of Duty: Warzone (both of which are concluding their fourth seasons) this weekend will get some extra experience for their efforts on the battlefield. Both Infinity Ward titles offer double XP, double weapon XP and double tier progression ahead of the fifth season, so if you have tiers to climb, this is the weekend to do it.

Shoothouse 24/7 and Shipment 24/ are active as well as gunfight playlist 3v3 knives. Will you be playing either game this weekend?