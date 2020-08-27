Call of Duty opens Gamescom ONL with a story-driven trailer

You're watching Advertisements

While there's not much to report in terms of actual new information after the appearance of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War during Gamescom Opening Night Live, at least nothing that you won't find in our preview from yesterday, we did get to see a brand-spanking-new cinematic trailer.

This one really doubles down on the covert war that went on behind-the-scenes during the Cold War, and in the trailer we see President Reagan and the team discussing the threat posed by a spy codenamed Perseus. Simply put, the stakes couldn't be higher.

It certainly looks like the series is planning on having a lot of fun with the Black Ops story, as you can see in the trailer below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is heading to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X later this year, and if you want more details about the when and how, especially if you're considering picking up a next-gen console around that time, head this way.