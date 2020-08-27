Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty opens Gamescom ONL with a story-driven trailer

The presidential trailer gave Black Ops fans another tease after yesterday's reveal.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

While there's not much to report in terms of actual new information after the appearance of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War during Gamescom Opening Night Live, at least nothing that you won't find in our preview from yesterday, we did get to see a brand-spanking-new cinematic trailer.

This one really doubles down on the covert war that went on behind-the-scenes during the Cold War, and in the trailer we see President Reagan and the team discussing the threat posed by a spy codenamed Perseus. Simply put, the stakes couldn't be higher.

It certainly looks like the series is planning on having a lot of fun with the Black Ops story, as you can see in the trailer below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is heading to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X later this year, and if you want more details about the when and how, especially if you're considering picking up a next-gen console around that time, head this way.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts



Loading next content