Call of Duty Next Showcase airs on Thursday, September 15

This year's anticipated Call of Duty will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which is coming out on October 28. It's already September, and Tokyo Game Show is about to start in a few days. So what would be a better time to gather a bit more hype around Call of Duty?

We now know, that the next Call of Duty Next Showcase event will be shown on Thursday, September 15th at 6 PM UK time (7 PM CEST). The broadcast itself starts 30 minutes earlier. We get to see "live gameplay by top global streamers and content creators".

So what is on the menu? According to press release, there will be "new details on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer, as well as the upcoming Modern Warfare II multiplayer beta, the new Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile".

You can watch the event for example on YouTube.