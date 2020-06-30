Call of Duty MW edges out Sonic as the PS Plus top performer

You're watching Advertisements

We're calling a glitch in the Matrix after Sony confirmed that Sonic Forces, of all games, is the second most popular title to have ever been shared with subscribers on PS Plus.

Of course, you already know this, but just in case you've been living under a rock, PS Plus is Sony's online subscription service and, over the last decade, it has included access to online gaming on PlayStation and bundled that access with a couple of games for subscribers to keep for the duration of their subscription. It's a neat setup that over the last decade has attracted more than 40 million users, and to mark the tenth anniversary of PS Plus going live, Sony has shared some interesting facts.

In particular, we know that you lot enjoy shooters because there are three in the top five. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered is the most popular game to have been added to the service, and while that seems obvious, what is less clear is why Sonic Forces is the second most downloaded game. Also in the top five is Shadow of the Colossus, Black Ops 3, and Destiny 2. The little blue hedgehog can still mix it with the big kids, it would seem.

Another interesting factoid, via the graphic you can see below, is the fact more than 1,000 games have been shared on the service over the last ten years. That number swelled by three this month with the latest batch of titles added to the mix. To find out more about what players are able to download between now and the end of July, head here.