Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Season One gets extension

A lot of content is coming between now and the end of the season, including some XP boosts to get us going.

Infinity Ward and Activision's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been popular since its release in October of 2019, and now those enjoying the ongoing Season One content can spend even longer having fun with it.

This is because the developer has announced that the season will now end on February 11, meaning new items and challenges will arrive, like a challenge to earn the new Crossbow weapon, remixed game modes, fresh playlists, and more in the Store.

Infinity Ward says this is a "one-time extension", and we'll have 2XP, 2X Weapon XP, and 2X Tier Progression during this time as well.

Despite the game only being out a few months, Infinity Ward still has big plans, including more 6v6 maps that players have been requesting.

Are you pleased the season has been extended?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

