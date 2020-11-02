Call of Duty: Modern Warfare shatters franchise's record for first year sales

You're watching Advertisements

Publisher Activision revealed during a call with investors that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has beaten the franchise's record for first year sales. We don't have the exact figures, but given how much of a juggernaut the series has been over the last decade and a half, it is a pretty stunning feat indeed.

Activision Blizzard president and chief operating officer Daniel Alegre, also confirmed: "Across platforms, hours played in the Modern Warfare universe were approximately seven times higher year-over-year versus the prior title."

You can read our review of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare here.