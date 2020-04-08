Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 lands with a trailer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 lands today, just in time for a long Easter weekend at home (although we suspect a few of you were going to be at home regardless). The update brings a new operator, Alex, and three new multiplayer maps to the main game, plus a new mode for four players in Warzone, called Quads. Nothing else changes in Warzone with the addition of four-player squads beyond your own strategy.

Also, during the third season, Infinity Ward will deploy new game modes with specific rules, such as 'Scopes and Scatter Guns' where the only weapons are sniper rifles and shotguns. Finally, ground loot items will be evolving during the season, for example, there will be a silenced and a non-silenced variant for every weapon type.

Activision doesn't want to split the user base depending on content, so every new map coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be free for everybody. Season 3 brings three 6v6 maps: Talsik Backlot, a remastered version of the old Backlot map from the original Modern Warfare; the three-lane stage Hovec Sawmill; Aniyah Incursion, a squished reinterpretation of Aniyah Palace.

The story of Modern Warfare goes on with the battle pass, too. Play and get XP to unlock two new weapons: the well-rounded semi-auto 9mm pistol Renetti, at Tier 15, and the lightweight, semi-auto rifle SKS, at Tier 31. Or pay to get new operators, starting with Alex on day one. All the details can be found here.