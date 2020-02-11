Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Season 2 lands today

With the first season of Modern Warfare behind us, rumours and speculation have flooded the Internet with fans trying to guess what might be coming to Season 2. Now, with the release of the new launch trailer and infographic, we've found out about the new additions we can expect to see when the next season drops later today, with a first look at the new maps, new weapons, and even the newest operator returning to the game, none other than the fan-favourite Ghost.

Arguably the most exciting map coming to Season 2 is Rust, the classic map from 2009's MW2 that was popular with older Call of Duty gamers, most notably for all the memes and challenges that came with it. The new updated version of Rust looks set to bring an old classic up-to-date and we can't wait to see how it works.

Alongside Rust, we also got a look at three other multiplayer maps that will be added to the game as part of Season 2: Atlas Superstore, Bazaar and Zhokov Boneyard.

Atlas Superstore looks to be an alteration of the Operation Paladin Spec Ops location and is set in the heart of a Russian shopping centre. The warehouse had recently been overtaken by Al-Qatala forces who have trashed the place. So be prepared to fight through messy aisles, shipping bays, and employee-only areas.

Bazaar will take players to Urzikstan, a well-known location in Call of Duty, via an all-new symmetrical Gunfight map, which will see players continue the close-quarters combat with randomised loadouts.

Finally, Zhokov Boneyard looks to be a large scale adaptation of Boneyard from MW2 and will be set up for Ground War so you can probably expect this one to be of similar scale to the current Ground War maps.

Another exciting introduction that will be made for the second time within Call of Duty is that of Ghost, an iconic character from the original Modern Warfare era of games. He is back once again to help Price with the rebooted struggle.

Also dropping on launch will be two brand new weapons available for use online, the Striker 45 which looks to be a revamped version of the UMP-45 and the Grau 5.56. Both of these weapons will unlockable through the free battle pass at Tier 15 for the Grau and Tier 31 for the Striker.

For a limited time, players will be able to partake in the Gunfight Tournament playlist. 32 teams will enter the 2v2 firefight but only one team can be crowned Gunfight Champion. Earn rewards along the way as you fight for the crown.

More content will be dropping throughout the season and when the full extent of it becomes available we will be sure to keep you informed. To see the full notes of each map and the new game modes be sure to head to the Activision website and have a look for yourself.