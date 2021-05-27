Call of Duty: Modern Warfare leads leave Activision

You're watching Advertisements

Call of Duty: Ghosts ended up being one of the worst received games in the series' history when it launched in 2013, which is probably one of the reasons why Infinity Ward hired Taylor Kurosaki and Jacob Minkoff, two of the leads on Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception and The Last of Us respectively, one year later. This resulted in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, so I doubt Activision regretted that decision. It also makes today's announcement interesting.

Kurosaki has gone on Twitter to confirm that both he and Minkoff left Infinity Ward earlier this year to "pursue a rare and exciting new opportunity". This obviously mean that the duo won't be leading the charge of next year's Call of Duty, and only time will tell if that's noticeable. It'll also be fascinating to learn what the two of them are doing now, so stay tuned for more about that.