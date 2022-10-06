Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

      Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's launch trailer is here

      The game arrives on October 28, with the campaign debuting on October 20.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      The launch trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has officially debuted, and while it may say launch in the title, no the game is not yet here, and actually won't be for a little while. And that's because the shooter is set to drop on October 28, with the campaign debuting a little earlier on October 20 as part of an Early Access initiative for pre-orderers.

      But despite that being the case, the launch trailer is here and with it we get another look at the anticipated sequel, where we get to see Task Force 141 back in action, with the iconic Captain Price at the helm again.

      Will you be picking up and playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II when it debuts in a couple of weeks?

      Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

      Related texts



      Loading next content