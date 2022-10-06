Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's launch trailer is here

HQ

The launch trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has officially debuted, and while it may say launch in the title, no the game is not yet here, and actually won't be for a little while. And that's because the shooter is set to drop on October 28, with the campaign debuting a little earlier on October 20 as part of an Early Access initiative for pre-orderers.

But despite that being the case, the launch trailer is here and with it we get another look at the anticipated sequel, where we get to see Task Force 141 back in action, with the iconic Captain Price at the helm again.

Will you be picking up and playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II when it debuts in a couple of weeks?