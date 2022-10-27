Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's disc data is surprising

HQ

Ahead of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's official launch and the opening of multiplayer servers tonight, here's how to get stuck in as soon as possible.

Launch is nearly here, and physical and digital owners alike will be counting down the minutes. Physical copy owners hoping to save precious memory space have seemingly got the short end of the stick, however. Reportedly, the disc contains a mere 70MB of data, meaning owners will still have to download the other 100GB in order to play. Additionally, when Call of Duty: Warzone 2 releases on November 16th, this will likely be another enormous install.

As for multiplayer launch, release times vary. For consoles, the game releases at 12AM October 28th in each respective time zone, besides West Coast North America, which will release at 9PM PT to coincide with the East Coast release. Players have been warned not to change their time zones ahead of the release, as this could lead to connectivity issues and being locked out from the game - including campaign mode - until launch in their actual region.

For PC, multiplayer releases on October 28th: in the UK release is at 5AM BST; in Europe release is 6AM CEST. Elsewhere; 1AM BRT; 1PM JST; 3PM AEDT; 12AM ET, and finally 9PM PT on October 27th. Stay patient, stay frosty.