Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's beta was the biggest in the series' history

It seems like Call of Duty fans are really excited about the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Why do we say this you ask, well Activision has recently put out a blog post talking about the betas that were hosted over the past couple of weeks, and revealed that they were the most successful betas ever in Call of Duty history.

As stated in the post, "Call of Duty players made the Modern Warfare II Open Beta the biggest Beta in Call of Duty history -- the most players, most hours played, and most matches played across PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC platforms combined."

Those who participated in the Open Beta will also be rewarded with a collection of goodies when Modern Warfare II launches on October 28. As for what they are, you can see that information in the graphic below.

The exciting part is that this level of interest also seems to be stretching to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, as that game has already surpassed three of the four registration milestones that were detailed during Call of Duty Next a few weeks back. This means that players have already earned the Vinyl and Emblem from five million registrations, as well as the X12 and M4 blueprints at 10 and 15 million, respectively.

Activision hasn't yet set an exact date on when Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will arrive, but we do know that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be coming on November 16, just a couple of weeks after MWII.