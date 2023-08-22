Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III's open beta starts in October

HQ

When Activision had its reveal event for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III last week, they showed glimpses of the game's single-player campaign and confirmed that those who pre-order the game will get early access to the then yet to be dated open beta. Now it's time to learn a lot more about both of those things.

Geoff Keighley continued to the tradition of showing gameplay from the next Call of Duty at Gamescom, so tonight's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III video consists of gameplay from the game's first mission, Operation 627. Turns out, this is the mission very inspired by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's The Gulag, so it starts pretty stealthy before things turn very loud.

After that, Keighley revealed that we'll learn a lot more about the game when Call of Duty: Next takes place on the 5th of October. We finally also have confirmation that PlayStation players will be able to test the multiplayer when the first open beta takes place from the 8th through the 10th of October (early access starts on the 6th of October). PC and Xbox owners will then be able to join the open beta one week later, from the 14th through the 16th of October (early access starts on the 12th of October along with all PlayStation owners).