Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be playable on Xbox One, PS4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be playable on both Xbox One and PS4. Previously, the Xbox Store page for the game only had it being listed as playable on the Xbox Series X/S consoles, which set players into somewhat of a frenzy.

Despite PS5 sales reaching above 40 million, there are still plenty of people who've not yet upgraded from their PS4 and Xbox One. However, the Xbox site has since been updated to list the game as playable on both consoles, and there wasn't much doubt on PlayStation's end after a YouTube video confirmed the game would be on both consoles.

A reveal event is set to take place later this week, giving us some insight into the upcoming shooter. Until then, all we've got to go on is the odd bit of news dropped by Activision alongside constant supposed leaks which pop up about the game.