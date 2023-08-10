Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will allow you to bring your items from Modern Warfare II

HQ

The new Call of Duty will allow players to bring over content that they've purchased and unlocked during their time in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.

This was confirmed via Activision in a new post on the official Call of Duty website, telling us that we can expect our arsenal of weapons, Operator bundles and skins to be brought forward into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Not absolutely everything will be available right off the bat, as Activision does give us some caveats. Namely, if something isn't available in Modern Warfare III and was in the previous game, you won't be able to use your skins for it. Activision uses the example of Tactical Amphibious Vehicles. Moreover, the "impressive amount of planned MWIII-specific weapons and cosmetic content" cannot be carried back to the previous game.

