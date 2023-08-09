Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III trailer teases new take on No Russian

HQ

When Activision officially announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and its release date on Monday, they also confirmed Vladimir Makarov will be the game's main villain. This obviously brought back memories of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's No Russian mission for many of us, especially because the post-credits scene in last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II referenced it. There's a reason for that.

Today's trailer doesn't just reveal that Shadow and Bone's Julian Kostov is the new Makarov in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, but also shows glimpses of some of the missions we'll experience in the game. A few of these seem to be heavily inspired by sequences in the original Modern Warfare trilogy, including No Russian. We might even get two missions similar to the highly controversial mission from 2009, as the Makarov trailer shows the aftermath of MWII's plane scene and people fleeing from what seems to be a football stadium. It'll be interesting to see how far the game takes these moments, as the Call of Duty series is no stranger to depicting acts some people find very disturbing.