Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to get "at least 12" maps post-launch

There was a lot of information shared about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III yesterday evening at the Call of Duty Next event. Following on from the recent multiplayer trailer that debuted, Activision confirmed that the title will launch with all 16 maps from 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and that to add to this, the game will debut with support for Ground War maps and a new War mode map, as well as a mode called Cutthroat.

What we also now know is that the post-launch for the game will include "at least 12 new Core 6v6 maps" and that three will debut in Season 1 and three more will come in Season 2.

Following up, a few fan-favourite features will be making a comeback in this game. Map voting is back, as is the classic minimap. Dead Silence also returns, and so does a higher amount of health for players, meaning time-to-kill will be longer. There will also be some new mechanics available, including the ability to cancel slide and reload animations, mantle objects more quickly, fire immediately after sliding, a longer tactical sprint duration, and increased base strafe ADS speeds.

As per how loadouts will be adjusted, perks will now be split across four gear categories, with these being Vests , Gloves, Boots, and Gear. Perks will be very similar to how they have always operated but will now have a more defined presence in how they fit to your character.

Looking at guns, Aftermarket Parts will allow players to dramatically adjust the function of their weapons, with new configuration and play style options. This could, for example, see a handgun turned into an SMG.

The Zombies mode also got a brand new trailer, which you can see below, and a new map was announced for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, which you can also get a look at below.

