Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Reveal Event set for next week, in Warzone 2.0

Before the start of the latest season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, Activision revealed that there would at some point be a Reveal Event for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III in the battle royale. Since this, we have had the official announcement of the upcoming shooter, which noted that the game will be debuting on November 10. Now, Activision has also set a date for the full reveal of the game.

As noted in a post on X, Activision has said that on August 17, fans can look forward to a Reveal Event in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. There's no clue as to what exactly this will be like, but former similar events have included mega and unique moments that often reward some in-game goodies.

You can also message an Activision number if you want to be bombarded by marketing nonsense about the game.

