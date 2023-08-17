Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III promised to have "largest Zombies offering to date"

HQ

While we're getting the full reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III today, as part of an event in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, Activision has jumped the gun a little bit and revealed a few bits of information about the anticipated shooter sequel.

In a blog post, Activision states that this game will be a direct sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, if you had any doubt about that. Also, as was revealed recently, the Carry Forward feature will let you bring your inventory and weapon progression from MWII to MWIII.

But on top of this, we're told that the game will feature the "largest Zombies offering to date", and that there will be new Open Combat missions in the Campaign, a new Combat Vests and Perk system for Multiplayer, a new Tac-Stance movement, and deeper Gunsmith customisation.

Also, we're promised an improved Ricochet Anti-Cheat system that is looking to make the game even more welcoming, on top of further clamping down on hackers as it has been doing for years.

No doubt we will hear more about each of these new features later today.