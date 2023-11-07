Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III players are review bombing wrong game

HQ

It seems like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III initally was intended as a piece of DLC for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, but was eventually released as a stand-alone title at full price. Unfortunately the campaign really didn't deliver and felt pretty much like DLC, and mediocre one at that - and the community isn't happy.

As you might know, writing reviews or warning other people in social media about bad games isn't enough anymore, as review bombing seems to be the preferred tool when something isn't up to par. But... this time this is harder than ever, as Activision has already released a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 previously (back in 2011). And a proof of how stupid it is to name games the same thing twice is now being reported by the account Modern Warfare 3 News on X, who reveals that people are review bombing the wrong game.

The old Modern Warfare 3, which is generally viewed as one of the highlights of the entire franchise, is now getting new hyper-negative reviews at a steady pace.

What are your thoughts on review bombing and do you think Call of Duty games have confusing naming?