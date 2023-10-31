Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III PC specs revealed

HQ

With ten days to go until the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Sledgehammer Games thinks it's about time we find out if we should upgrade our computers to be able to enjoy the game as intended. As expected, the Minimum settings are pretty low all-around (the game will also be released for last generation consoles), but Ultra is surprisingly taxing and the CPU requirements are higher than expected.

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)†

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600

RAM: 8 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 470 or Nvidia Geforce GTX 960 / GTX 1650

Video Memory: 2 GB

Storage: SSD with 149GB available space (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)†

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K

RAM: 16 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060

Video Memory: 8 GB

Storage: SSD with 149GB available space (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

Competitive / Ultra 4K Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)†

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7-8700K

RAM: 16 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 64 GB

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 6800XT or Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070

Video Memory: 10 GB

Storage: SSD with 149GB available space (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on November 10. It will probably be the last game in the franchise that skips Nintendo's formats as Microsoft (who owns Activision Blizzard nowadays) has made a deal with Nintendo about delivering future Call of Duty to the latter's platforms as well - something that hopefully will include a new console as Switch is rumored to be replaced 2024.