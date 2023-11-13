Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III launches at the top of the UK boxed charts

HQ

While the UK boxed charts are usually dominated by FIFA/EA Sports FC titles, this past few weeks has seen Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder at the top of the list. This spree of dominance has come to an end unfortunately, as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has catapulted to the top of the boxed charts on its debut.

With Modern Warfare III at the pinnacle of the list, EA Sports FC 24 has managed to hold strong and maintain second place, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder has fallen all the way from first to third. Spider-Man 2 comes in fourth after slipping a place, all while Football Manager 2024 debuts in fifth.

Rounding out the top ten is Nintendo Switch Sports (which is up a place), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (which has fallen two spaces), Hogwarts Legacy (which has also dropped two places), Minecraft, and Assassin's Creed Mirage (which, too, is down two places), respectively.

Other notable additions to the extended charts see The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom holding firm at 18th, Robocop: Rogue City dropping to 13th, and Disney Dreamlight Valley debuting as a physical game at 32nd.

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.