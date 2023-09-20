Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is going open world with zombies

HQ

Call of Duty Zombies is an incredibly popular game mode in the shooter series. As well as having fun with your friends outlasting the zombie hordes, there's plenty of lore fans have spent years digging over, with only Easter eggs to keep them going.

Now, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is stepping up its zombies game. As you can see in the cinematic trailer below, a new wave of zombies has been unleashed into the world following a new hostile force getting hold of Dark Aether.

It's up to Soap, Kave Laswell, and some new Operators to fix this mess, but unlike previous zombies modes, we won't just have a few maps to run through and instead we'll be taking on an open-world zombie outbreak. Development is being led by Treyarch, which will please old-school fans of zombies. Extraction mechanics are also being added in for a refreshing experience.