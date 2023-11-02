Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has no PlayStation 5 platinum trophy

HQ

For a long time, it was uncertain whether Call of Duty would get a proper installation this year as it was claimed that the studios had been granted more time to deliver the games in the future. Instead, the rumor mill claimed it was only going to be a Premium DLC for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, rather than a stand-alone game.

Today we know that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III launches tomorrow (at least the campaign for those who has pre-ordered, all while multiplayer and the official release is November 10), but it seems like the rumors that this once was a DLC might be true after all. According to the eagle eyed user PowerPyx on X, it turns out the game is technically DLC for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to PlayStation 5, which means they share trophy list. And since each game can only have one platinum trophy - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III doesn't have one.

If you desperately want a platinum trophy, you will be able to get one for PlayStation 4 though, as that version has a different setup. If this will be sorted out afterwards remains to be seen, but it might be problematic as it would mean that Sony would have to allow two platinum trophies for Modern Warfare II. Xbox isn't affected by this as they have a different point based system with Achievements.

Some people on social media and on game forums like ResetEra speculates Modern Warfare III was supposed to be DLC as originally rumored, but that this was changed when Microsoft announced their intentions to buy Activision Blizzard early 2022. As Sony had the marketing rights for another game in the Call of Duty series, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard could get out of the deal by making Modern Warfare III a full release, meaning that Sony's marketing rights ends this year instead of next, giving Xbox all the rights instead.