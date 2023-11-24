Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III exploit investigated for running while lying on ground

HQ

Wherever there is a multiplayer shooter, there is cheating. Or at least, there are players ingenious enough to find bugs and exploit them to the maximum to win every game (so-called exploits, which is the same as cheating).

Call of Duty is by no means a stranger to these practices, and over the years it has improved its system to detect and remove these users from the game. But then there are others who, far from using third-party software or breaking the game's code, simply take advantage of what is already there, and this is the case here.

It turns out that some players have reported the case of opponents being able to run in a prone position, as you can see in the clip from user 74Claw on Twitter:

While humorous, this bug obviously favours the player who employs it, giving them very little room for impact. Treyarch and Sledgehammer have already reported that they are investigating the issue in order to fix it as soon as possible.

Have you encountered any of these snake-players in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III?