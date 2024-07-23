Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III comes to Game Pass tomorrow

HQ

One of the most common questions Microsoft has been asked ever since it acquired Activision Blizzard King has been when we'll see Call of Duty and other big and/or beloved games will be added to Game Pass. We already knew this year's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be when it launches in October, but the rumours about us not having to wait that long for other games in the series have obviously turned out to be true.

Microsoft confirms that last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be added to Game Pass for Console, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate on the 24th of July. That's tomorrow, if you've lost count.

We're not told anything about other Call of Duty games coming to Game Pass, so we'll see how long it takes till the rest of them join the libraries.