Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was the US' best selling game in 2022

Elden Ring and Madden NFL 23 made up the top three.

HQ

The market research group, NPD, has revealed the top ten list of best-selling games in the US for 2022. As is often the case with lists like these, AAA has run the show, and while this data is said to include both physical and digital sales, it should be known that the Nintendo Switch games do not have digital data included, and neither is the digital information for MLB The Show 22 on Xbox and Switch.

Regardless, the top ten list is as follows:


  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

  2. Elden Ring

  3. Madden NFL 23

  4. God of War: Ragnarök

  5. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

  6. Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

  7. FIFA 23

  8. Pokémon Legends Arceus

  9. Horizon Forbidden West

  10. MLB The Show 22

This aligns quite well with the best-selling titles in the country throughout December 2022, which looks like:


  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

  2. Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

  3. God of War: Ragnarök

  4. Madden NFL 23

  5. FIFA 23

  6. Sonic Frontiers

  7. Elden Ring

  8. Need for Speed Unbound

  9. Mario Kart 8

  10. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Thanks, VGC.

