Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was the US' best selling game in 2022

The market research group, NPD, has revealed the top ten list of best-selling games in the US for 2022. As is often the case with lists like these, AAA has run the show, and while this data is said to include both physical and digital sales, it should be known that the Nintendo Switch games do not have digital data included, and neither is the digital information for MLB The Show 22 on Xbox and Switch.

Regardless, the top ten list is as follows:



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Elden Ring

Madden NFL 23

God of War: Ragnarök

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

FIFA 23

Pokémon Legends Arceus

Horizon Forbidden West

MLB The Show 22



This aligns quite well with the best-selling titles in the country throughout December 2022, which looks like:



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

God of War: Ragnarök

Madden NFL 23

FIFA 23

Sonic Frontiers

Elden Ring

Need for Speed Unbound

Mario Kart 8

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion



Thanks, VGC.