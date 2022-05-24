Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to launch on October 28

Activision and Infinity Ward have been very secretive about other details after announcing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II back in February, but the enormous marketing train is now taking off with full force.

Because we've finally received the first trailer from the game, and it doesn't just reveal that both Ghost, Price, Vargas and Soap are back in action. The trailer also confirms that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series on October 28. Those of you who love to take a closer look at trailers are also getting a few other treats that will make sense in the next couple of weeks, so go nuts.