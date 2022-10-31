Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to get hardcore game modes alongside Season 1

HQ

While many of you have probably sunk ungodly amounts of time into the multiplayer portion of Infinity Ward's shooter sequel over the weekend, the lack of a hardcore playlist has likely caught your attention as well.

There's a reason for that, and that reason is that Tier 1 (hardcore) game modes will not arrive in the multiplayer until Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Season 1 of this new era of CoD begins, as was noted in a recent blog post.

It's said simply that, "The Tier 1 Playlist will go live in Modern Warfare II at the start of Season 01."

And as for what exactly will be included here, it's added, "A Tier 1 Playlist is designated within a Playlist's name and offers a more challenging experience compared to traditional Multiplayer. Operators have less health and limited HUD elements, and friendly fire is on. These elements are consistent in all game modes that support the Tier 1 variant."

In terms of when Season 1 and Warzone 2.0 debuts, the exact launch date is November 16. When that day comes, what will you be checking out first, the new battle royale experience or the extra multiplayer options?