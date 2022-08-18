Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II looks great in seven new screenshots

Get another glimpse of the stunning sequel.

The Call of Duty series never used to be on the forefront graphically as Activision rightly always prioritised to make it run at 60 fps, instead of at maximum graphical fidelity. But this has started to change, as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X are so powerful that we finally can have both frame rates and detailed, hi-resolution tech.

And from what we've seen so far, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II seems to be a prime example of this, as it is looking absolutely stunning. Now a selection of screenshots has found it's way online via CharlieIntel on Twitter, and we really think you should check them out below as this game really is stunning.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on October 28.

