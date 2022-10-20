Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is 71.5GB for Xbox Series X

HQ

During the last couple of years, the Call of Duty titles have been absolutely beastly when it comes to game size, often reaching roughly 200 gigabytes. This is of course a big problem with the newer consoles which only have SSD storage that costs a lot of money to expand.

Fortunately it seems like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II might break the tradition of enormous file sizes for the franchise. The Xbox Series X version is currently available for pre-download and thanks to this, we now know that it is a reasonable 71,5 gigabytes with everything installed. You can see how big all the individual components are in the tweet below, as you don't have to install what you don't need (something previous games also have offered).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches on October 28 for PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.