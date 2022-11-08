Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has already made $1 billion in revenue

HQ

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is a huge success. There's no two ways around it. The shooter sequel has had the biggest launch in CoD history, and to follow up to that, the game has already made $1 billion in revenue since release ten days ago.

This information comes from a report on Business Wire, where it's mentioned that this record bests Call of Duty: Black Ops II, which achieved the $1 billion mark in 15 days.

To add to this, the game holds the record for being the highest grossing entertainment opening of 2022.

As for how players are finding the title, the one billion matches played since release suggest that they're enjoying the game as well.

With Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 coming next week and with the pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft in mind, the month following Modern Warfare II's launch could just become the biggest month for Call of Duty for all-time, that is unless Activision has something huge in store for the future.