Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II had the biggest PlayStation Store launch ever for the series

Infinity Ward's latest outing has seemingly already gone down well with PS fans.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's hardly a surprise to hear that a Call of Duty game is doing well on a PlayStation console, but it is. In fact, the latest outing, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, is doing really well on PS4 and PS5, to the point where it has had the "biggest PlayStation Store launch EVER for a Call of Duty game (including preorders and day one sales)".

This all comes amid an aura of uncertainty surrounding Call of Duty on PlayStation, as Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard throws the series future on the platform in jeopardy. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has recently appeared in an interview to state that this won't be a problem however, by going as far to note, "as long as there is a PlayStation out there to ship to, our intent is that we continue to ship Call of Duty on PlayStation".

Considering Season 1 of the game is slated to start when Call of Duty: Warzone 2 arrives on November 16, we can likely expect this success to continue over the coming weeks.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Related texts



Loading next content