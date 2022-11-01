Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II had the biggest PlayStation Store launch ever for the series

HQ

It's hardly a surprise to hear that a Call of Duty game is doing well on a PlayStation console, but it is. In fact, the latest outing, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, is doing really well on PS4 and PS5, to the point where it has had the "biggest PlayStation Store launch EVER for a Call of Duty game (including preorders and day one sales)".

This all comes amid an aura of uncertainty surrounding Call of Duty on PlayStation, as Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard throws the series future on the platform in jeopardy. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has recently appeared in an interview to state that this won't be a problem however, by going as far to note, "as long as there is a PlayStation out there to ship to, our intent is that we continue to ship Call of Duty on PlayStation".

Considering Season 1 of the game is slated to start when Call of Duty: Warzone 2 arrives on November 16, we can likely expect this success to continue over the coming weeks.