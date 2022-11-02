Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Signalis
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

      Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II had the biggest launch in Call of Duty series history

      Infinity Ward's shooter continues to find success.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Over the past few days, we've covered how Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been the biggest Steam launch for Call of Duty history, and how it has had the largest PlayStation Store launch in series history, but now following up on that trend, we can add that the game also had the biggest launch for the series of all-time.

      As noted by the Call of Duty Twitter account, it's mentioned, "To our community - THANK YOU for making #ModernWarfare2 the #1 Call of Duty launch of all-time! And we're just getting started".

      Considering November is also a pretty big month for Call of Duty, with both Season 1 starting and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 arriving, we can expect this success to continue over the coming weeks.

      Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

      Related texts



      Loading next content