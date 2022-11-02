Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II had the biggest launch in Call of Duty series history

HQ

Over the past few days, we've covered how Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been the biggest Steam launch for Call of Duty history, and how it has had the largest PlayStation Store launch in series history, but now following up on that trend, we can add that the game also had the biggest launch for the series of all-time.

As noted by the Call of Duty Twitter account, it's mentioned, "To our community - THANK YOU for making #ModernWarfare2 the #1 Call of Duty launch of all-time! And we're just getting started".

Considering November is also a pretty big month for Call of Duty, with both Season 1 starting and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 arriving, we can expect this success to continue over the coming weeks.