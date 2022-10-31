Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II breaks record on Steam

It's beat the previous series record by almost 200,000 users at one time.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The popularity of Call of Duty probably comes as no surprise, but it seems to have been a smart move to relaunch Call of Duty on Steam. Recently, the latest iteration, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, broke a record for the series, with 263,174 players at one time (thanks, SteamDB). As of writing, over 112,319 unique users are playing against each other at any one time. While not the biggest on Steam, it's big for Call of Duty, as Black Ops III held the previous record of 63,681.

Are you playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare II?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Related texts



Loading next content