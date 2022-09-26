Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta has had its share of cheaters and hackers

HQ

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has had a bunch of beta tests during these last few weeks. Already we are starting to see a familiar problem, which is cheaters and hackers.

Infinity Ward announced on Saturday, that they are taking action against cheaters and hackers. At least judging by the comments, some people feel that they have been wrongfully banned from the game. Cheating seems to be an issue among PC players, which is not surprising. Other problems have emerged as well, like disbanding lobbies, and problems with cross play.

If this proves anything, it is that the beta test had its place. Now the developers can do their best to fix these issues before the actual launch on October 28.