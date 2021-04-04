Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare gets three new maps months after the conclusion of its sixth season

Killhouse is making a comeback.

Ever since season six of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare concluded, Activision and Infinity Ward seemingly put the game on ice. Since that date, there has been no fresh content added to the game, but that all changed recently when Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's season two reloaded update went live, as three new maps were brought to the game, including a Call of Duty 4 fan favourite, Killhouse.

The three maps that are Killhouse, Al-Raab Airbase, and Drainage have joined Modern Warfare's map rotation now, with Drainage being added for the Gunfight game mode. There has been no mention about the new maps from Infinity Ward, meaning we can likely assume that this is just a nice addition and that it is probably not going to be a common occurrence in the future, unfortunately.

In other Call of Duty news, be sure to check out the sorts of content you can look out for in the recent season two reloaded patch for Black Ops Cold War here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Thanks, PCGamesN.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
REVIEW. Written by Andreas Juul

"Does this make for a paradigm shift for first-person shooters? No, but it's nothing short of spectacular nonetheless."



