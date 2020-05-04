Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bug adds a third-person view

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was released in October of last year, and you can read our review right here. The game is, of course, a first-person shooter, but, as it turns out, it's also surprisingly smooth experience in third person as well.

On Reddit, a user named Tkade14 encountered a bug that allowed him to play the game in third person. As you can see by clicking the link provided above, the video clip shows that gameplay is pretty smooth. Tkade14 documented this bug while playing Survival, which is currently available only on PS4.

Because of this bug, the internet is now buzzing, whether a third-person option should be made available for Call of Duty. What do you think? Leave your comments below.