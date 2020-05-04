Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bug adds a third-person view

A bug in Infinity Ward's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare lets players see the game from a different perspective.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was released in October of last year, and you can read our review right here. The game is, of course, a first-person shooter, but, as it turns out, it's also surprisingly smooth experience in third person as well.

On Reddit, a user named Tkade14 encountered a bug that allowed him to play the game in third person. As you can see by clicking the link provided above, the video clip shows that gameplay is pretty smooth. Tkade14 documented this bug while playing Survival, which is currently available only on PS4.

Because of this bug, the internet is now buzzing, whether a third-person option should be made available for Call of Duty. What do you think? Leave your comments below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

Call of Duty: Modern WarfareScore

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
REVIEW. Written by Andreas Juul

"Does this make for a paradigm shift for first-person shooters? No, but it's nothing short of spectacular nonetheless."



Loading next content