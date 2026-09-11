Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4's translucent green M4 skin will be exclusive to Xbox Series X/S players

HQ

To mark the 25th anniversary of Xbox, Microsoft is selling a special edition translucent green console that pays homage to Xbox's roots. There are also many other Xbox brands looking to celebrate the milestone, and since Call of Duty is now an Xbox property and has been for a few years, Activision's mega shooter series will also be joining in the quarter-centennial celebrations.

For Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, a pre-order bonus is being offered that includes a very special blueprint for the M4 assault rifle. It's a translucent OG Green design made to reflect Xbox's roots (and the 25th anniversary console), and the main catch is this blueprint is entirely exclusive to fans who pre-order the game on Xbox Series X/S systems.

The blueprint is dubbed Inner Circuit and for Xbox Series X/S players, it features the translucent green appearance while for PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2, it will come in a mil-sim spec.

The very appearance and design of the blueprint does seem to be pushing the boundaries of Activision's recent promise to have "no BS" in this year's title from a cosmetic point of view. That being said, a green weapon skin is hardly the same as loading into a match and seeing Seth Rogen, Freddy Krueger, Doom Slayer, Nicki Minaj, and Roger from American Dad on your team...