Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will offer two beta weekends in late August

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It's almost time for the annual Call of Duty: Next event to occur. Set to happen on August 21, this will be the place where tons of news and information related to the next chapter of the major shooter series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, will be shared with the public, and likewise, it'll align with the starting date for the first of two beta weekends.

Activision has confirmed when fans will be able to get a taste of the coming title, as there will be two beta weekends happening in late August, the first of which will only be available for those who pre-order and won't be accessible to Nintendo Switch 2 fans. The latter will be an open beta and Switch 2 players will be able to join in on the fun.

As for the dates for the two beta weekends, you can see this below.



Early Access Beta Weekend - August 21-25 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)



Open Beta Weekend - August 28 - September 1 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2)



Will you be jumping into either beta weekend or following along with Call of Duty: Next?