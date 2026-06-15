Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will offer a week of Campaign Early Access

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Activision and Infinity Ward has announced that it is officially bringing back Early Access for the single-player Campaign element for the next Call of Duty title, namely Modern Warfare 4. While the full game will launch on October 23, the Campaign will be accessible to fans a week earlier from October 16, assuming these fans meet the right conditions.

The only catch is that to gain access to the Campaign Early Access element, you will need to pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, be this either the Standard or the bigger Vault Edition of the game. You can do so for all platforms already except for Nintendo Switch 2, which will open the doors to pre-purchasing later this year.

With this confirmed, the official synopsis for the Campaign has also been shared in a blog post, which promises the following.

"In the Modern Warfare 4 Campaign, you fight as Private Park, a young South Korean soldier facing live combat for the first time alongside his squad. What begins as a routine mission descends into chaos when North Korea launches a full-scale invasion, forcing Park and his unit into a desperate battle through collapsing cities and counteroffensives.

"Beyond the front lines, operator-turned-outlaw Captain Price is operating outside the system he once served. A hunt for revenge draws Price toward a weapon powerful enough to shift the balance of power, setting in motion a conflict far greater than he ever anticipated. Forced into uneasy alliances and off-book operations, Price is pulled deeper into consequences he can no longer escape.

"From large-scale battles and covert missions to combined-arms warfare and cinematic set pieces, the campaign delivers grounded combat and gameplay variety across a war that spreads far beyond the front lines."

We've already had the chance to play a portion of Modern Warfare 4, including the Campaign, which you can read about in full over here, or explore our full early analysis of the DMZ mode instead.