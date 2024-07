HQ

Activision's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) is coming to Xbox Game Pass later this month. What date more precisely than that has unfortunately not been published.

Released in November last year, the game quickly became a hit, coming in second as the best-selling game of 2023 after Hogwarts Legacy. So if you haven't played it yet, you'll soon run out of excuses when it lands on Xbox Game Pass this July.

Thanks, Insider Gaming.