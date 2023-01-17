Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reportedly Delayed

HQ

According to recent rumours spreading around the internet, both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0's second season are being pushed back by two weeks.

Originally, they were both meant to launch on February 2nd, but now Insider Gaming is reporting that the new scheduled date is the 16th of February. This isn't too big of a delay, and hopefully means that Activision is working towards some more substantial content for the games.

Warzone 2.0 especially has suffered since launch, losing drastic amounts of players due to many simply not having fun with the game. It has become harder than ever for casual players to enjoy their time thanks to oppressive skill-based matchmaking systems.

There are expectations of a new map coming to Warzone 2.0 in season two, and two remastered maps would be coming to Modern Warfare 2 as well. But, we'll have to wait a little longer to hear about any of that if these rumours prove to be true.