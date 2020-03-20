Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered all but confirmed

It's been over a year since the European ratings board PEGI decided to ruin the fun for Activision's marketing team by listing something called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered. This obviously caused many to believe that we'd see the beloved shooter brought over to the PC, PS4 and Xbox One with a new lick of paint a few months later, but time went on with no announcement from the publisher. Then, a few months ago, rumours started resurfacing and now our friends to the east have all but confirmed its existence and imminent launch.

That's because the Korean ratings board has also rated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, so it's definitely just a question of time before Activision finally gives us the confirmation of its existence and the release details.

It's important to take note of the title though, as it still seems like we won't get to see a modernised version of CoD: MW2's beloved multiplayer, just No Russian, Cliffhanger and the other fantastic story missions. Not all that surprising, considering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare keeps giving us reimagined versions of multiplayer maps from the franchise.

Is this a must-buy for you no matter the price or what would your limit be if it was of the same quality as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered?