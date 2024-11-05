Call of Duty: Mobile has topped 1 billion downloads

HQ

If you had any doubt that mobile is the biggest gaming platform, today's news will put that to bed. Following us recently telling you that Call of Duty is now the second-best selling video game franchise of all-time by surpassing 500 million sold copies in its 20+ year history, we can also add that Call of Duty: Mobile, in its five-year history, has now topped one billion downloads. Yep, billion with a B.

While Call of Duty: Mobile is a free-to-play game, you can't deny the fact that hitting this figure is a monumental amount, especially since there are only around eight billion people on the planet.

Granted, this figure does take into account individuals downloading the game on multiple devices, but either way, one billion downloads is remarkable and shows the true scale of mobile and how one game has dwarfed the entirety of the Call of Duty franchise in a quarter of the time.

Do you regularly play Call of Duty: Mobile?